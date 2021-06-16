COVID-19 cases in Skagit County have fallen to the lowest rate in 13 weeks, while vaccination rates continue a slow, but steady, climb.
As of Wednesday, the county was reporting a case rate of 92 per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period. Hospitalizations have fallen to 4.6 per 100,000 residents.
County spokesperson Laura Han said the increasing vaccination rates are contributing to this drop in cases, though ease of access continues to be a barrier to faster progress.
"Vaccines are definitely having an impact," she said in an email.
According to state data posted Monday, 52.7% of county residents have been given at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or 63.6% of residents 16 and older.
Public Health has a number of mobile, walk-up clinics scheduled throughout the county each week through July, and Han said the department is scheduling more depending on community need.
On Saturday, staff are offering vaccines from 9 a.m. to noon at the Mount Vernon Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mount Baker Presbyterian Church in Concrete, and from 5 to 8 p.m. at a concert at the Skagit County Fairgrounds in Mount Vernon.
More information on upcoming clinics is available at skagitcounty.net/coronavirus and facebook.com/SkagitPublicHealth.
Gov. Jay Inslee is set to remove COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and gatherings on June 30, with the goal of reaching 70% of residents 16 and older initiating vaccination. The statewide number as of Monday was 65%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.