The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 — and the related death toll — continues to climb in Skagit County.
On Wednesday afternoon, three weeks after the first county case was confirmed, the tally reached 143 confirmed cases and four deaths.
Skagit County Public Health Officer Howard Leibrand said two of the deaths were of residents at Prestige Care nursing home in Burlington.
After all 35 residents and 45 staff at that facility were tested, seven staff and 14 residents were confirmed to have COVID-19.
Leibrand said the staff who tested positive are in recovery — not actively sick — and that the facility has separated residents and staff who tested positive from those who did not.
"What they're doing is they have cohorted all their COVID-positive residents on one side of their facility and non-COVID residents on the other side, and they're doing the same with staff. Those who tested positive are attending to residents who tested positive," he said.
Meanwhile, extensive testing at Birchview Memory Care in Sedro-Woolley and Life Care Center of Mount Vernon, resulted in one confirmed case at each facility. Leibrand said at Birchview one staff member had tested positive and at Life Care Center one resident had tested positive.
Public health agencies and researchers expect COVID-19 to continue to spread in April, with more falling ill, more requiring hospitalization and more dying.
"This is not over yet and the people who are being nonchalant about it could potentially make it last longer," Leibrand said.
