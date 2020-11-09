Skagit County counted another 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, making for a five-day streak of double-digit increases.
One more case required hospitalization over the weekend — bringing the total to 108 – and deaths held steady at 26, according to data posted to the county website.
However, those numbers are likely to rise in a spike of this kind, said county Health Officer Howard Leibrand. Hospitalizations generally lag about two weeks behind a spike, and deaths lag three to four weeks behind.
Skagit's jump in cases matches one experienced by the rest of the state, and specifically in the Puget Sound region. This fall surge shows no signs of slowing down, and is erasing progress the state made during the summer, according to a news release from the state Department of Health.
On Saturday, Washington reported 1,777 new cases, its highest single-day count since the beginning of the pandemic, the release states.
"The threat to overwhelming not just our hospital systems, but our ability to do contact tracing, is real," Secretary of Health John Wiesman said in the release. "We need everyone in Washington state to take action now to stop the spread.”
With numbers rising, the Conway School District joined the ranks Friday of other public school districts in the county in pushing back the return of some of its older students.
The Conway district started the year with its kindergartners and first graders on campus, and later phased in second and third graders.
However, the district's plan to bring back fourth and fifth grade students on Tuesday has been delayed until at least Dec. 1, Superintendent Jeff Cravy said.
"We are all getting worn out by all of the restrictions we have on our lives to contain this virus, and we've heard this list of items a million times, but the more we can do the quicker we can get kids back on campus," he said in a letter to parents.
The Anacortes, Concrete and Sedro-Woolley school districts last week also pulled back on in-person learning plans, with the Sedro-Woolley School District shifting back to a mostly online format.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.