Coronavirus

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The number of Washington residents confirmed to have COVID-19 jumped by about 1,000 Thursday as the state Department of Health released three days of data all at once.

The agency encountered a technical problem March 28 with the program used to tally cases across all counties.

Between 11:59 p.m. March 28 and 11:59 p.m. March 31, the state received reports of a combined 1,088 positive tests, bringing the total of confirmed cases in Washington to 5,984.

Skagit County Public Health also released new numbers Thursday. As of about 3 p.m. April 2, there was a total of 153 local residents confirmed sick, of which 15 had been hospitalized. There were four deaths.

The death toll statewide was 247. That's a 4.1% death rate based on known cases — or about one in 25 of those confirmed to have the disease.

More from this section

Tags

Load comments