The number of Washington residents confirmed to have COVID-19 jumped by about 1,000 Thursday as the state Department of Health released three days of data all at once.
The agency encountered a technical problem March 28 with the program used to tally cases across all counties.
Between 11:59 p.m. March 28 and 11:59 p.m. March 31, the state received reports of a combined 1,088 positive tests, bringing the total of confirmed cases in Washington to 5,984.
Skagit County Public Health also released new numbers Thursday. As of about 3 p.m. April 2, there was a total of 153 local residents confirmed sick, of which 15 had been hospitalized. There were four deaths.
The death toll statewide was 247. That's a 4.1% death rate based on known cases — or about one in 25 of those confirmed to have the disease.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.