A free COVID-19 test kit distribution program ran out of its supply Dec. 24, four days after it began accepting orders. 

The test kits were available to residents in 19 of the state's 39 counties, but it's unknown how were ordered by Skagit County residents in the four day they were available, according to county spokesperson Danica Sessions. 

At the same time, COVID-19 cases are on the rise once again.

County Public Health is expecting significant increases, because of the presence of the omicron variant combined with holiday gatherings, according to a county news release. 

The testing program, Say Yes! COVID Test, allowed residents in the 19 participating counties in the state to request a month's worth of at-home rapid antigen test kits, which allow individuals to quickly determine whether they are contagious.

Ideally, those who tested positive would then isolate, reducing the likelihood of spreading the virus. 

Participants are asked to respond to a survey, and the data will be used to study the spread of COVID-19.  

The program is run by the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and community partners such as state and local health departments.

Testing is still available through a health care providers and pharmacies, and at-home test kits are sold online and at retail pharmacies.

Meanwhile, the county-run testing and vaccination site at the fairgrounds is closed until further notice because of snow. 

Skagit County reported 358 new cases of COVID-19 from Dec. 22-29, 141 more than reported the prior week, according to a release from the county. 

Fourteen more people were hospitalized since Dec. 22, and two people died. 

— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH

