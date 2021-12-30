A free COVID-19 test kit distribution program ran out of its supply Dec. 24, four days after it began accepting orders.
The test kits were available to residents in 19 of the state's 39 counties, but it's unknown how were ordered by Skagit County residents in the four day they were available, according to county spokesperson Danica Sessions.
At the same time, COVID-19 cases are on the rise once again.
County Public Health is expecting significant increases, because of the presence of the omicron variant combined with holiday gatherings, according to a county news release.
The testing program, Say Yes! COVID Test, allowed residents in the 19 participating counties in the state to request a month's worth of at-home rapid antigen test kits, which allow individuals to quickly determine whether they are contagious.
Ideally, those who tested positive would then isolate, reducing the likelihood of spreading the virus.
Participants are asked to respond to a survey, and the data will be used to study the spread of COVID-19.
The program is run by the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and community partners such as state and local health departments.
Read the latest edition of the Skagit Valley Herald in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Footer Offer Promo
CARRIERS NEEDED!
Local News Worth Delivering
Become a newspaper carrier for the Skagit Valley Herald and earn up to $1,500 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.