The first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in the state, and should be administered this week.
High-risk health care workers, and residents and employees of long-term care facilities — an estimated 500,000 people — are first in line in Phase 1A of the state's distribution plan, according to a news release from the state Department of Health.
According to the Associated Press, about 3,900 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived at UW Medical Center early Monday morning. The vaccine delivery to UW Medical center was among the first in the state.
Gov Jay Inslee said vaccinations would begin Tuesday.
Skagit County spokesperson Laura Han said the county expects to receive a shipment this week, but the exact date is unknown.
Statewide, 62,400 doses of the newly-approved Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should arrive this week at 17 vaccination sites in 13 counties. As more doses become available, the state Department of Health will begin sharing details on how individuals can get inoculated.
Meanwhile, Skagit County's spike in new COVID-19 cases shows no sign of slowing down.
As of Monday evening, 2,564 county residents have tested positive since the start of the pandemic, with more than 11% of those cases added in the past week.
Fifteen more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in that period, bringing the total to 162 since the start of the pandemic, according to county data.
For the vaccine, clinical trials indicate it is 95% effective, according to the release. Most people in the state should be able to receive the vaccine by mid-summer, Michele Roberts, one of the leaders of the state Department of Health's COVID-19 vaccine planning group, said in the release.
Immunization requires two doses of the vaccine given three weeks apart, the release states. Individuals aren't fully protected until one to two weeks after the second dose.
Federal regulators are reviewing a second vaccine, from Moderna, at a meeting set for Thursday.
