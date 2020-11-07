Skagit County recorded its fourth straight day of double-digit new cases for COVID-19, according to the Skagit County Public Health.
Twenty cases were recorded on Saturday, pushing the total to 1,390. That follows increases of 20, 14 and 32 over the previous three days.
The number of hospitalizations rose by one, to 108. The number of deaths remained at 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.