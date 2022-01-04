Skagit County is no longer posting daily COVID-19 data on its website, and is instead referring county residents to the state Department of Health's website.
The county stopped posting daily data on its website on Monday.
“We understand that this change may be a bit uncomfortable for some people — especially those who are keeping track of local data at home,” Skagit County Public Health Director Jennifer Johnson said in a county news release. “But by shifting away from reporting on our webpage and encouraging people to use the state Dashboard, we are actually ensuring that folks have access to the most data possible.”
Since early in the pandemic, the state Department of Health has posted data on new cases, hospitalizations and deaths on a county-by-county basis. It has reported vaccination data in the months since the vaccines have become available.
Much of this same data is reported on the county website, as the state is responsible for collecting and vetting local information, according to a news release from the county.
