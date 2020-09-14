Skagit County's drive-thru COVID-19 testing site remained closed Monday because of poor air quality.
Smoke from wildfires along the West Coast has affected air quality in Skagit County.
Skagit County's Unified Command, which oversees the site, will reassess whether it is safe to reopen the site Tuesday, according to a news release from the county.
The site was closed Thursday afternoon, with plans to reopen Monday if air quality improved, according to a Thursday news release.
