An eighth COVID-19 death was reported Tuesday in Skagit County and for the third time in the past week the number of new cases increased by double digits.
Thirteen new cases were reported by Skagit County Public Health at 4 p.m. Tuesday, bringing the total to 268.
The majority of the cases have been concentrated in the county's urban center — the Mount Vernon and Burlington areas — according to data from Public Health.
Broken down by zip code, the data shows that about half the countywide total — 130 to 148 cases — have been residents of the two Mount Vernon-area zip codes.
Within the Burlington-area zip code, there have been 50 to 59 cases, according to county data. Within the zip codes of the less-central cities of Anacortes and Sedro-Woolley, 20 to 29 cases in each zip code have been reported.
The remaining cases have been reported in more rural areas.
Skagit County Public Health spokesperson Kayla Schott-Bresler said the data is being kept general to protect the identities of those who have had COVID-19.
"We cannot share more exact locations and numbers without the potential of violating patient privacy," the county said in a social media post.
As the number of cases continues to grow, the county will update the data represented in an online map twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.
During the four days between the first two reports, the most growth was seen in the Mount Vernon and Burlington areas.
Skagit County Communicable Disease and Environmental Health Manager Polly Dubbel told the Skagit Valley Herald on April 8 that the county was seeing concentrations of cases around cities.
"Our case numbers track with population centers," she said.
Schott-Bresler said that's typical of infectious disease.
"It's not a surprise. The most populated areas are going to have the most cases, so that's anticipated," she said.
That trend seems to track statewide, with 44% of all cases and 55% of all deaths reported in King County.
Schott-Bresler said while the newly available zip code data is likely to be of interest to many, it comes with some caveats.
Primarily, the data is being compiled based on the residences of those with COVID-19, not where they were at the time they may have been exposed to it or where they were when diagnosed.
"It's impossible to say where in Skagit County the disease started, especially because where people live may not reflect where they were infected," she said. "They may have been infected at work or in a grocery store or at a friend's home in a different community. ... A lot of people move between communities frequently in this small county."
The numbers also aren't reflective of how many cases there actually are. Many cases are unreported because some who have COVID-19 experience no symptoms or have not been tested.
"We don't have broad testing happening in Skagit County, so it's a lot more difficult for a person in Marblemount to get tested than a person in Mount Vernon," Schott-Bresler said.
