The statewide closure of schools has prompted educators to get creative in finding ways to reach their students.
With 295 school districts and six state-tribal schools, that can be a daunting task.
“People are trying hard to provide for their students,” said Pam Estvold, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning at the Northwest Educational Service District 189 (NWESD) in Anacortes. “Because you’re not there in the room with them physically, teaching has to be different.”
There are nine educational service districts throughout the state, each of which acts as a regional hub for K-12 educational resources.
The NWESD serves 35 school districts and a state-tribal school in Island, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties.
The state’s nine ESDs, Estvold said, have joined together to create a series of classes to help teachers find new ways to connect with students and to work on their professional development.
One class that was quickly in high demand was a class about the video conferencing app Zoom and how to use it to advance educational opportunities for students.
“Zoom was an easy thing for us to roll out because we were already using it,” Estvold said.
The ESDs, she said, have been working as quickly as possible to get resources to educators.
“This just came on so suddenly,” Estvold said. “It’s not like we had a lot of time to prepare for this.”
The ESDs have created a statewide menu of classes and opened the classes up to all teachers. So if a teacher in Anacortes wanted to take part in an offering that was generally only available through Northeast ESD 101 in Spokane, they can now take advantage.
“We want to be that hub,” said Jessica Haag, communication specialist with the NWESD.
The classes are free for educators.
Though the online learning model is a change from the traditional teaching method, educators are learning to adapt, Haag said.
“There is no one-size-fits all,” she said.
Like many educators, Estvold said she does not believe online learning will take the place of the traditional classroom.
“There’s something about having the student sitting right in front of you,” she said. “It’s about the relationship with your students.”
But the experience of going to online learning in the short term is bringing about positive lessons that districts and teachers will be able bring into their classrooms, Estvold said.
“We’re learning how to be flexible,” she said. “We’re learning how to be responsive to the needs of our community.”
