Skagit 911 will suspend the hiring of a strategic planning coordinator, but will continue with several capital projects.
The moves were made Friday as the Skagit 911 board plans for a reduction in revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also at the meeting, the board agreed to scale back on a $166,000 rewiring project to a $40,000 project, and delay contracting for radio technician assistance.
Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton, who sits on the board, requested the meeting to discuss cost-cutting measures in the wake of an anticipated drop in sales tax revenue that comes along with the closing of businesses.
He said the board should have a discussion on which projects are critical, and which can be delayed.
Because the dispatch center is supported by the cities, towns and county, its financial security is dependent on revenue collected by these governments, Skagit 911 Executive Director Helen Rasmussen said.
She said the center has to be prepared for those governments not being able to make payments.
Rasmussen said the center will proceed as best it can on writing a strategic plan without the new hire, though progress will be slow as staff needs to devote more time to planning a COVID-19 response.
Rasmussen suggested suspending the search for a human resources coordinator, but the board said the position was too important to do without for any significant length of time.
County Commissioner Ken Dahlstedt and Mount Vernon Fire Chief Bryan Brice said the presence of an HR professional will make it easier to handle new state or federal guidelines about working during the pandemic.
Capital projects, such as the construction of two towers in areas of the county with poor emergency radio coverage, will go ahead as scheduled.
Mike Voss, technical services manager for the dispatch center, said leases have been signed on the planned locations, and contracts have been signed with Wave Cable and Motorola.
“Lack of radio coverage in Alger led to the death of a deputy and several civilians,” Voss said, referring to a 2008 mass shooting in which six people died. “I definitely see this as mission critical from a public safety perspective.”
Dahlstedt said the project is funded in part by state grant money that could go away if unused.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.