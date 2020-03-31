BURLINGTON — The Fairfield Inn and Suites in Burlington is being offered as a temporary home to first responders and medical personnel who wish to stay separate from their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hotel offered to host those personnel on a floor of their own at a reduced rate.
Jared Couch, president of Washington State Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 18, said the group is one of the groups working with the hotel.
“We don’t know how this virus is going to evolve, what the impact on families will be,” he said. “We recognize there’s potential for first responders to more likely be exposed. What are departments going to do if there’s exposure?”
Couch said he and lodge Secretary Steve Dills put together kits with a few days’ of food and basic medical supplies for anyone staying at the hotel to use while longer-term meal delivery is set up.
“Let’s be proactive. Let’s have a plan,” Couch said.
He said Skagit County Sheriff Don McDermott has also been crucial in helping arrange potential lodging.
Couch said most law enforcement officers in Skagit County are members of the fraternal order. He said late last week to his knowledge none has yet chosen to stay at the Fairfield Inn.
He said he’s grateful it’s an option.
“We didn’t have to search long to find somebody willing to put that offer out,” he said.
Liz Dahlager, vice president of market intelligence for the Farfield Inn’s management company, said some guests have used the discounted rate. She said the inn has been working with several local government and community agencies on the initiative.
