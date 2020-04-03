As the COVID-19 pandemic stresses nonprofit services, Family Promise of Skagit Valley is adapting to the order to shelter in place.
The four families who rely on the nonprofit's emergency shelter are now living at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Sedro-Woolley, said Executive Director Audrea Woll.
In normal circumstances, Family Promise partners with several churches in the county, and each one houses and feeds homeless families on a nightly rotation — a program called the Interfaith Hospitality Network.
Bethlehem Lutheran usually serves as a day center for these families, where they can take showers, eat or get help finding housing or work. Now, it's home for four families.
Woll said initially Family Promise had tried to keep rotating families. But abiding by social distancing and finding places to isolate people who were sick became too difficult.
"It felt like we were operating two different programs," she said.
Woll said she thinks of the people she serves as her family. As she was seeing Family Promise organizations in other parts of the country have to temporarily shut down, she didn't want to see these families with nowhere to go.
"At a time like this, this is when families have to stick together more," she said.
With church services and other programs suspended, Woll said Family Promise has the run of the place. Each family has its own room, which is helping as they try to stay as isolated as possible.
The Rev. Eric Wangen-Hoch said that when Family Promise approached his church council with the proposal, members were clear they wanted to help.
"It really wasn't a hard decision," he said. "These families have nowhere else to go."
To keep the church open as a shelter, Family Promise staff members or the group of volunteers who are left have to be onsite 24 hours a day, she said. What this means is that the nonprofit's three staff members stay at the church for extended periods of time.
"I'm not going to say it's easy," she said. "I come in around 5 p.m. Tuesday, and I don't leave until 10 or 11 on Friday (morning)."
Woll said the nonprofit is making other adaptations too, moving its financial literacy classes online and bolstering its eviction prevention program.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.