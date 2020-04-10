Though Skagit County's largest food bank is facing skyrocketing demand and dwindling supplies, government assistance likely won't arrive until July.
"We probably have three more weeks of food," said Rebecca Larsen, executive director of Helping Hands Solution Center in Sedro-Woolley. "We're going to blow through every dollar we have trying to scrape things together."
In the five years Larsen has run the food bank, she said things have never been this bad.
With the COVID-19 pandemic leaving hundreds of thousands in Washington unemployed, Larsen said the food bank is serving 2,000 families a week — nearly double the number it typically serves.
"If I don't see a truck (of food) roll up in a couple weeks, I don't know what I'll do," she said.
Chris McGann, media relations coordinator with the state Department of Agriculture, said staff are doing what they can to deliver assistance as soon as possible, but the delay is because of federal red tape.
Normally, Helping Hands and other food banks receive a small amount of food through The Emergency Food Assistance Program, which is run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, he said.
As part of recent federal legislation, millions of extra dollars have been allocated to the program, McGann said. Washington's share of $6.5 million will be used to buy and deliver food to food banks.
When that food gets delivered is "not a decision we can make," he said. A competitive bid, as the rules require, normally takes four to nine months. It took pressure from the state's congressional delegation to get this down to two months, he said.
"We understand the urgency ... but we don't have the power to change the federal procurement process," McGann said.
Some food may be delivered as early as June, but Larsen said it won't be enough to serve her growing client list.
"(I was told) the best we can do is refried beans in June and the rest in July," she said. "That's not acceptable."
McGann said the state has provided about $1.5 million in funding for food assistance through a similar program. That money will go to struggling food banks.
Larsen, though, said funding isn't the issue here. Her regular methods of acquiring food are failing.
In a normal week, The Emergency Food Assistance Program provides about 15% of Helping Hands' food, Larsen said. The other 85% is donated or purchased from local grocery stores.
However, she said only one store — Grocery Outlet in Mount Vernon — is still working with the food bank during the pandemic. The rest told her they don't have extra food to spare.
And with most of her volunteers staying home, Larsen said she doesn't have the manpower to accept community donations and stock shelves, so she is limited in what she can accept.
In the meantime, she said the 2,000 families in need will have to make due with what The Emergency Food Assistance Program can offer: 80 hams, 260 chicken breasts, 800 cans of pork, 81 boxes of oranges and a handful of other staples.
"What do I do with 80 hams? Put them in the parking lot and have people fight over them?" Larsen said.
Larsen urged state and federal representatives to push as hard as they can to get this emergency food faster, or find other ways to provide food.
