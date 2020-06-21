Name: Jodi Bluhm
Birthplace: Mount Vernon
Age: 46
Occupation: Samish Indian Nation Department of Natural Resources manager
Residence: Mount Vernon
What do you like about living in Skagit County? I feel very deeply connected to my familial roots here, and I love that we’re so close to mountains and rivers and the sea.
Education: A few years before I started working for the Samish I got an Associate in Applied Science in Environmental Conservation at Skagit Valley College.
Family: My family are the Youngquists, they farmed in our area. The Jasper Gates statue downtown is a great-great grandfather of mine.
What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? Japan; I went to school there for a quarter.
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? I really want to spend some time in Costa Rica.
If you could travel through time, where would you go? I would travel to the future so that I could witness the time when people of color and the LGBTQ community no longer live in fear, where we all respect each other’s views and see our diversity as the strength that it is.
How have you been spending your time at home during the pandemic? I’ve been hanging out with my husband and daughter a lot more lately, walking our dogs, running and reading and writing.
What does staying home have you missing most? Watching our daughter play music in the Mount Vernon High School concerts and hiking the North Cascades park trails.
What brightens your day? Cuddling and walks with our goofy dogs and seeing so many active people outside.
When I was younger, I wanted to be: A scientist and then a teacher.
First job: Picking strawberries.
Best childhood memory: Swinging off the rope swing into the Skagit River with my brothers, cousins and friends.
Person I admire most: My 96-year-old grandma Daralene Youngquist. She is the kindest person I know, she gives the best hugs and has traveled the world.
Interesting fact about me: I hitchhiked from Washington to Mexico back in the 1990s when it was safer to do so.
The world would be a better place if: People took action. We all need to be the change we want to see in the world.
