n The Anacortes City Council will meet by telephone at 6 p.m. Monday, June 22. Call 1-312-757-3121, access code 373-576-877.
n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25, by telephone. Call 1-774-777-4255, conference ID 589-8786.
n The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 22, at Town Hall, 45672 Main St.
n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet remotely at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 24. Call 1-888-924-9240, access code 3366211. The meeting is also available on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 10 and at youtube.com/channel/UCUob_hcQUmd4S93YkletdrA.
n The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, remotely and will hold a public hearing on the six-year Transportation Improvement Plan. Call 1-571-317-3122, access code 973-179-725. The meeting is also available at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/973179725.
