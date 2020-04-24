Aerospace manufacturing company Hexcel Corporation has laid off 128 people at its Port of Skagit location west of Burlington, citing challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and grounding of the Boeing 737 Max.
The layoffs were effective Monday, according to a layoff and closure notification posted on the state Employment Security Department (ESD) website.
“Going forward we anticipate significant declines in demand within the aerospace and industrial markets that will challenge us for the remainder of the year,” Hexcel CEO and President Nick Stanage wrote in the company’s first quarter report that is posted on its website.
Hexcel, which is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, also laid off 160 at its Kent facility this week, according to the ESD.
Hexcel develops and manufactures lightweight, high-strength structural materials, including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives and composite materials for use in commercial aerospace, space, defense and industrial markets, according to its website.
The company opened its Port of Skagit plant in 1990 and is one of the port’s longtime business tenants. A 60,000-square-foot expansion was completed in 2013.
“On a local community level, we are very disappointed that Hexcel had to lay-off workers, but we are hopeful that as Boeing restarts Hexcel will see a positive change,” port spokesperson Linda Tyler said in an email. “On a broader level, we are concerned for the overall aerospace industry in our region as it continues to face some difficult challenges.”
Tyler said according to Hexcel officials, the company has not decided to close any of its manufacturing plants, including the Port of Skagit facility. The company did, however, cancel a planned merger with Woodward Inc. due to challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Hexcel Burlington is an essential part of their company, producing critical parts for their customers and continuing to provide employment for more than 200 people in our area,” Tyler said.
The pandemic has caused layoffs across the manufacturing sector statewide.
From April 5-11, more than 33,000 unemployment claims in the manufacturing sector were filed, the most from any industry that week, according to ESD data. The week of April 12-18 saw about 8,300 manufacturing workers file for unemployment.
