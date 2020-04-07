CONCRETE — The East County Resource Center that serves the town of Concrete and surrounding areas is seeing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has changed some of its operations in an effort to slow the spread of the disease.
Community Action of Skagit County's East County Manager Claudia Marken said the primary impact on the center has been an increase in requests for food.
"People don't have a lot of options right now," she said.
Marken and four other Community Action of Skagit County staff work out of the center that is operated in partnership with Skagit County.
Though the center remains open, staff are allowing only one person in the building at a time to ensure social distancing.
Many who drop in are seeking food from the center's emergency food pantry, which is intended to be a resource to fill gaps while state food assistance applications are pending or if food bank supplies run short.
"We are here to be an emergency resource only, but right now there's a lot of people out of work and needing assistance," Marken said.
Marken said the governor's "stay home, stay healthy" order has caused some to shop at convenience stores closer to home rather than traditional grocery stores. That has meant their money doesn't go as far.
Add in the COVID-19 related closure of the Hamilton Food Bank, and some are finding themselves in need of food between the Concrete Food Bank's two distribution days each month.
"We don't have a huge emergency pantry, so that's a little concerning for us," Marken said.
The increasing need for food is being felt statewide. Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday the launch of a new program, the WA Food Fund, and pleaded for financial donations from those who are able.
Donations to the program will be directed to organizations that deliver food to programs that include the Concrete Food Bank, the East County Resource Center's emergency pantry, and the center's meal program.
That local meal program, held Mondays through Fridays at the Concrete Community Center, has undergone changes in the wake of COVID-19.
"We've transitioned from a sit-down meal in the building to a takeout (lunch)," Marken said. "That's going very smoothly, but we've seen like a 50% decline in participation."
That's primarily because many of the program's about 60 regulars are seniors, and some are afraid to leave home and risk exposure to COVID-19.
"Many of them are self-quarantining right now," Marken said.
To make sure those regulars and other vulnerable community members in the Concrete area are taken care of during the pandemic, the resource center has compiled a call list.
"We're checking in on them at home to make sure they are safe, have what they need and are getting their questions answered," Marken said. "It's a way we're pulling together as a community."
Groceries have been delivered to some of those on that list. The calls also provide a familiar, friendly voice in a time of isolation.
"They hear a familiar voice (during the calls) instead of a reporter on the news," Marken said. "When you're isolated and that (news) is all you're hearing, it just becomes so overwhelming and scary."
The pandemic isn't only affecting the resource center and those who frequent it. Businesses in the area have been impacted by the state-mandated closures of bars and in-restaurant dining.
"I'm most worried about any business that has to close or scale back their business, like the restaurants," Concrete Mayor Jason Miller said.
Hamilton Town Clerk Beth Easterday said in an email that the community is concerned about how the Hamilton Café & Store and Boots Bar and Grill will recover when the pandemic is over.
"We will have numerous unemployed residents and a bar owner that will be hit hard," she said.
In Lyman, Mayor Eddie Hills said two local businesses recently under new ownership — the Lyman Tavern and the North Cascade Sports Bar — are also struggling.
