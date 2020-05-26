Gov. Jay Inslee will not consider Skagit County's request to move to Phase 2 of reopening without it having met certain health criteria.
"The Governor’s Office and state Department of Health worked diligently, using modeling ... as well as information from local health jurisdictions, to come up with the current set of county variance criteria. That current standard is what’s best for the state under current circumstances," Inslee's Deputy Communications Director Mike Faulk said by email.
In four letters sent last week to Inslee, the county Board of Health, the county's unified command, the mayors in the county and first responders in the county, asked Inslee to allow an exception for Skagit County to move into Phase 2.
Skagit County has not met the Phase 2 criteria of having fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period. The 14-day limit for Skagit County is 13 new cases.
Although there has been only one new case of COVID-19 in the county since May 18, there have been 24 over the 14-day period from May 12-25, according to Skagit County Public Health data.
Should Skagit County have fewer than 10 new cases through Thursday, it would be eligible to apply to enter Phase 2.
Skagit County spokesperson Laura Gelwicks said by email the county Board of Health will meet Friday and, regardless of whether the 14-day criteria has been met, will vote on whether to apply to move into Phase 2 — again urging Inslee to make an exception based on the public health response and unified command readiness.
"If the (county) Public Health Department feels that we can safely move to Phase 2, then I fully support that. They’re the experts in our local situation," Skagit County Commissioner Ken Dahlstedt said in a news release regarding last week's letters.
Phase 2 would allow more businesses to reopen, including restaurants at up to 50% of their usual capacity and retailers that weren't considered essential under Inslee's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order.
According to the letters sent last week, the county is prepared to safely move to Phase 2. Those who signed those letters said the move is necessary to prevent further damage to the local economy, and to ease tensions and other public health threats in the community.
"Remaining in Phase 1 will have the effect of increased calls of service for medical/mental health, drug overdose, domestic violence and fraudulent activities as a direct result of the pandemic ... and have a direct impact on the overall well-being of the communities we serve," the letter from law enforcement and firefighters states.
The letter signed onto by Skagit County Public Health reads: "COVID-19 was one public health crisis, but we fear that prolonged closures and unnecessary restrictions will create many others."
With the approval Friday of seven more counties moving to Phase 2, including San Juan County and Island County, 21 of Washington's 39 counties are now in Phase 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.