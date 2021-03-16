Larger COVID-19 vaccine shipments and the fact that many of those who are eligible have already received vaccinations mean there are more appointments available through Skagit County providers.
About 2,200 first doses arrived this week at the county-run vaccination clinic at the fairgrounds in Mount Vernon, and as of Tuesday appointments were still available.
A large portion of eligible county residents have gotten a shot — an estimated 50 to 60% — putting the county in a good place to expand access as planned Wednesday, said Skagit County spokesperson Laura Han.
Starting Wednesday, critical employees in industries such as grocery stores, food processing, public transit or corrections, as well adults who are pregnant or have disabilities that put them at high risk will be eligible for a vaccine, per an order from Gov. Jay Inslee.
According to state Department of Heath data, 24.5% of all Skagit County residents have received at least their first dose.
Skagit Regional Health, another high-volume vaccine provider in the county, was sent 1,170 first doses this week for use at its Mount Vernon clinic.
The provider has updated its waitlist after reaching out to those who had signed up and confirming they haven't already received the vaccine. Information on signing up for the new waitlist is available at skagitregionalhealth.org/healthquest.
Appointments are available at the county-run clinic at skagitcounty.net/covidvaccine. Those who need assistance signing up can call 360-416-1500.
A list of other vaccine providers and their contact information is available at covidwa.com, a volunteer-run site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.