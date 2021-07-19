Skagit County Public Health has reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 for the seven-day period running July 11 to July 17.
The number in new cases is an increase over the previous four seven-day Sunday-through-Saturday periods. The previous week there were 21 new cases.
The 31 new cases is the highest since 42 new cases were recorded for the seven-day period from July 6 to July 12.
This most recent seven-day Sunday-through-Saturday period included one new death and five new hospitalizations.
