A sign hangs in the door of a downtown Mount Vernon restaurant. 

This list is incomplete. We encourage restaurants, bars, and coffee shops who are open for take-out, curbside pickup and delivery to contact business reporter Jacqueline Allison at jallison@skagitpublishing.com to be added to the list. Please send restaurants that have temporarily closed, as well. 

Alger

Alger Bar & Grill 

Blanchard Mountain Coffee Co.

Anacortes

Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave. Take-out. 

Bob's Chowder Bar & BBQ Salmon, 3320 Commercial Ave. Take-out, curbside pickup, and deliveries in a 7-mile radius.

San Juan Lanes, 2821 Commercial Ave. Take-out and curbside pickup. 

Dad's Diner, 906 Commercial Ave. Take-out and curbside pickup.

Bastion Brewery, 12529 Christianson Road. Take-out and curbside pickup. 

Vagabond Station, 2120 Commercial Ave. Take-out, curbside pickup, and delivery. 

Secret Cove, 209 T Avenue. Take-out, beginning Friday.

Adrift Restaurant

Mama Wing Kitchen

Village Pizza

Union Tavern

Moka Joe's

Fidalgo Drive In

Majestic Inn

5th Street Bistro

Gere-a-Deli

Bow

The Corner

Burlington

Sakura Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar, 1830 S. Burlington Blvd. Take-out, except hibachi. 

Billy's Cafe, 316 E. Fairhaven Avenue. Take-out. Closed Wednesdays.

Coconut Kenny's, 1060 S. Burlington Boulevard. Curbside pick-up.

Whidbey's Coffee, all locations are drive-thru only.

Shari's Cafe and Pies

Billys Café

Sarkalls Donut & Noodle Shop

Just Peachy Frozen Yogurt

Chipotle

Jimmy Johns

Olive Garden

Antojos Locos

Taste of Thai by Wipa

MOD Pizza

Taqueria Los Jarritos

The Fairhaven

Outback Steakhouse

Red Robin

Il Gitano

Lola's Int'l Kitchen

East Skagit County (Concrete, Lyman, Hamilton, Birdsview)

Annie's Pizza

Lonestar

North Cascade Sports Bar

Birdsview Brewery

Cascade Burgers

Birdsview Diner

Edison

Terranar Brewing & Distilling

The Bread Farm

The Edison Cafe

Mariposa. Take-out. 

Tweets. Take-out

La Conner 

Anelia's Kitchen & Stage, 513 First St. Take-out and curbside pickup. 

COA Mexican Eatery, 214 Maple Ave. Take-out. 

The Farmhouse Restaurant, 13724 La Conner Whitney Road. Take-out, curbside pickup, and delivery.

La Conner Brewing Company

Nell Thorn

Santo Coyote

Seeds Bistro & Bar

Mount Vernon

Shambala Bakery, 614 S. First St. Take-out and delivery. 

Skagit River Brewery, 404 S. Third St. Take-out and delivery. 

Taste of India, 420 W. Gates St. Take-out.

Rachawadee Thai Cafe, 410 W. Gates St. Take-out.

Max Dales, 2030 Riverside Drive. Call for takeout specials.

Fortune Mandarin Restaurant, 1617 Freeway Drive. Take-out, curbside pickup, and delivery.

Round Table Pizza

Big Scoop Sundae Palace & Restaurant

Field of Beans Café

La Catrina Tacos

Trumpeter Public House

Valley Shine Distillery LLC

Farmstrong Beer & Cider

Gentelmen Gene's

Chuckwagon

Katts Westside Stories

Indulge Bakery

Big Lake Bar & Grill

The Upcountry

COA Mexican Eatery

Mexico Café

Morenos Family Mexican Restaurant

Big Rock Roadhouse

Mr. T's Café

Thai House

Asian Grill

Wingz & Thingz

Jet City Pizza

Dennys

Dragon Inn

Kelleys BBQ

Yummy Yummy Fruits & Snacks

Sedro-Woolley

Iron Mountain Bar & Grill

Bonnie Jo's

Lorenzo's Mexican Restaurant

Teriyaki Wok 9

Mestizo's Mexican Family Restaurant

Double Barrell BBQ

North Cascade Sports Bar

Magnolia Grill

The Bull Pen Sports Bar and Grill

Cascade Pizza

Hals Drive In

3rd Street Station

Temporary closures

Train Wreck Bar & Grill 

Railroad Pub

Calico Cupboard

Ristretto Coffee House & Wine Bar

Il Granaio Italian Restaurant 

 

