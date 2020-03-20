This list is incomplete. We encourage restaurants, bars, and coffee shops who are open for take-out, curbside pickup and delivery to contact business reporter Jacqueline Allison at jallison@skagitpublishing.com to be added to the list. Please send restaurants that have temporarily closed, as well.
Alger
Alger Bar & Grill
Blanchard Mountain Coffee Co.
Anacortes
Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave. Take-out.
Bob's Chowder Bar & BBQ Salmon, 3320 Commercial Ave. Take-out, curbside pickup, and deliveries in a 7-mile radius.
San Juan Lanes, 2821 Commercial Ave. Take-out and curbside pickup.
Dad's Diner, 906 Commercial Ave. Take-out and curbside pickup.
Bastion Brewery, 12529 Christianson Road. Take-out and curbside pickup.
Vagabond Station, 2120 Commercial Ave. Take-out, curbside pickup, and delivery.
Secret Cove, 209 T Avenue. Take-out, beginning Friday.
Adrift Restaurant
Mama Wing Kitchen
Village Pizza
Union Tavern
Moka Joe's
Fidalgo Drive In
Majestic Inn
5th Street Bistro
Gere-a-Deli
Bow
The Corner
Burlington
Sakura Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar, 1830 S. Burlington Blvd. Take-out, except hibachi.
Billy's Cafe, 316 E. Fairhaven Avenue. Take-out. Closed Wednesdays.
Coconut Kenny's, 1060 S. Burlington Boulevard. Curbside pick-up.
Whidbey's Coffee, all locations are drive-thru only.
Shari's Cafe and Pies
Billys Café
Sarkalls Donut & Noodle Shop
Just Peachy Frozen Yogurt
Chipotle
Jimmy Johns
Olive Garden
Antojos Locos
Taste of Thai by Wipa
MOD Pizza
Taqueria Los Jarritos
The Fairhaven
Outback Steakhouse
Red Robin
Il Gitano
Lola's Int'l Kitchen
East Skagit County (Concrete, Lyman, Hamilton, Birdsview)
Annie's Pizza
Lonestar
North Cascade Sports Bar
Birdsview Brewery
Cascade Burgers
Birdsview Diner
Edison
Terranar Brewing & Distilling
The Bread Farm
The Edison Cafe
Mariposa. Take-out.
Tweets. Take-out
La Conner
Anelia's Kitchen & Stage, 513 First St. Take-out and curbside pickup.
COA Mexican Eatery, 214 Maple Ave. Take-out.
The Farmhouse Restaurant, 13724 La Conner Whitney Road. Take-out, curbside pickup, and delivery.
La Conner Brewing Company
Nell Thorn
Santo Coyote
Seeds Bistro & Bar
Mount Vernon
Shambala Bakery, 614 S. First St. Take-out and delivery.
Skagit River Brewery, 404 S. Third St. Take-out and delivery.
Taste of India, 420 W. Gates St. Take-out.
Rachawadee Thai Cafe, 410 W. Gates St. Take-out.
Max Dales, 2030 Riverside Drive. Call for takeout specials.
Fortune Mandarin Restaurant, 1617 Freeway Drive. Take-out, curbside pickup, and delivery.
Round Table Pizza
Big Scoop Sundae Palace & Restaurant
Field of Beans Café
La Catrina Tacos
Trumpeter Public House
Valley Shine Distillery LLC
Farmstrong Beer & Cider
Gentelmen Gene's
Chuckwagon
Katts Westside Stories
Indulge Bakery
Big Lake Bar & Grill
The Upcountry
COA Mexican Eatery
Mexico Café
Morenos Family Mexican Restaurant
Big Rock Roadhouse
Mr. T's Café
Thai House
Asian Grill
Wingz & Thingz
Jet City Pizza
Dennys
Dragon Inn
Kelleys BBQ
Yummy Yummy Fruits & Snacks
Sedro-Woolley
Iron Mountain Bar & Grill
Bonnie Jo's
Lorenzo's Mexican Restaurant
Teriyaki Wok 9
Mestizo's Mexican Family Restaurant
Double Barrell BBQ
North Cascade Sports Bar
Magnolia Grill
The Bull Pen Sports Bar and Grill
Cascade Pizza
Hals Drive In
3rd Street Station
Temporary closures
Train Wreck Bar & Grill
Railroad Pub
Calico Cupboard
Ristretto Coffee House & Wine Bar
Il Granaio Italian Restaurant
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.