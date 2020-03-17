This list is incomplete. We encourage restaurants, bars, and coffee shops who are open for take-out, curbside pickup and delivery to contact business reporter Jacqueline Allison at jallison@skagitpublishing.com to be added to the list. Please send temporary closures, as well.
Anacortes
Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave. Take-out.
Bob's Chowder Bar & BBQ Salmon, 3320 Commercial Ave. Take-out, curbside pickup, and deliveries in a 7-mile radius.
San Juan Lanes, 2821 Commercial Ave. Take-out and curbside pickup.
Dad's Diner, 906 Commercial Ave. Take-out and curbside pickup.
Bastion Brewery, 12529 Christianson Road. Take-out and curbside pickup.
Vagabond Station, 2120 Commercial Ave. Take-out, curbside pickup, and delivery.
Burlington
Sakura Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar, 1830 S. Burlington Blvd. Take-out.
La Conner
Anelia's Kitchen & Stage, 513 First St. Take-out and curbside pickup.
COA Mexican Eatery, 214 Maple Ave. Take-out.
The Farmhouse Restaurant, 13724 La Conner Whitney Road. Take-out and curbside pickup.
Mount Vernon
Il Granaio Italian, 100 W. Montgomery St. #110. Take-out.
Shambala Bakery, 614 S. First St. Take-out and delivery.
Skagit River Brewery, 404 S. Third St. Take-out and delivery.
Taste of India, 420 W. Gates St. Take-out.
Rachawadee Thai Cafe, 410 W. Gates St. Take-out.
Temporary closures
Train Wreck Bar & Grill
Railroad Pub
Calico Cupboard
Ristretto Coffee House & Wine Bar
