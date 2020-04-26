Local builders are preparing to restart projects as early as next week, following a plan announced Friday that allows low-risk construction to resume with new COVID-19 safety requirements to protect workers.
The plan allows existing projects to resume only if safety requirements, including social distancing, personal protective equipment (PPE), sanitation and cleanliness, screening of employees for COVID-19 symptoms, among other measures, are followed.
A majority of construction, including residential, was halted and deemed non-essential by the statewide “stay home, stay healthy” order that went into effect in late March.
Paul Woodmansee, president of BYK Construction of Sedro-Woolley, said crews are ready to get back to their jobs. He expects work will resume over the next few days on the Hub City Apartments, a 72-unit building in Burlington, and on homes in the River’s Edge and Woodrow Place communities.
“I never thought I would be writing a COVID-19 pandemic response policy,” he said. “Making sure teams are safe on site in going back to work is the number one priority.”
Woodmansee said cloth masks and face shields will be provided to workers. A designated employee will serve as a COVID-19 site supervisor to ensure all workers follow the safety plan.
He said the company’s plan includes a policy requiring crews to commit to complying with the stay-at-home order.
“Somebody who has been hanging out with friends and has been going to parties and barbecues — we want on paper they haven’t been doing those things,” he said.
Woodmansee said allowing single-family and multifamily construction to resume safely is needed because housing is in short supply.
The plan to restart construction, which was developed with industry leaders and health officials, could serve as a model for allowing other businesses to gradually re-open, Gov. Jay Inslee said at a news conference Friday.
Inslee said there is no timeline yet for re-opening the economy, and that “it would be way too dangerous, and all our data shows if we (reopened) today the virus would return with a vengeance.”
The restart of construction work is expected to boost the economy.
Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere said during a televised address last week that resuming construction will pay wages, support supply purchases that help other local businesses and generate sales tax revenue for local governments.
Jim Spane, owner of Spane Buildings in Mount Vernon, which specializes in barns, garages, and other buildings, said some projects may not restart right away due to the economic downturn.
“For instance, we had a huge commercial building ready to go, and now we are on hold,” he said.
The new safety requirements won’t be difficult to implement, and with small crews on most projects, social distancing will be easy, he said.
Bruce Berglin, principal and CEO at TRICO Companies west of Burlington, which does commercial construction, said the company plans to restart projects on May 4. He said how quickly work restarts will depend on acquiring safety supplies, such as PPE, which has been in short supply.
“(Employees) are overwhelmingly anxious to be where they should be — on the job,” Berglin said.
