Because many are staying home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, transportation agencies are cutting back on services and halting projects.
Skagit Transit announced in a news release Thursday that starting Monday its fixed-route bus service will be reduced.
The changes are in response to what the release called “a sharp decline in ridership” as a result of the pandemic.
Skagit Transit saw a 52% decline in ridership on fixed routes during the week of March 16 compared to the same time period in 2019, according to the release.
Scaling back services to match the reduced demand is necessary to maintain financial stability for the agency, according to the release.
These are the changes being made:
— Route 205 in Mount Vernon will be reduced to hourly service, departing from Skagit Station starting at 6 a.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. weekends.
— Route 206 in Mount Vernon will be reduced to hourly service, departing from Skagit Station starting at 6:35 a.m. weekdays and at 8:30 a.m. weekends.
— Route 409 in Anacortes is being suspended.
— Route 410 in Anacortes will stop at the Guemes Island Ferry terminal every hour and will deviate to Island Hospital on request.
Washington State Ferries has also seen a drop in ridership, leading the agency to staying with its winter schedule rather than going to the spring schedule.
This week, walk-on ridership on Anacortes-San Juan Island routes decreased by 70% compared to the last week of February, state Department of Transportation spokesperson Jordan Longacre said. The number of vehicles boarding decreased by about 40%.
Meanwhile, the state Department of Transportation is asking residents to abide by Gov. Jay Inslee’s “stay home, stay healthy.”
The agency has scaled back on its own work in order to comply. That means snow clearing on Highway 20 over the North Cascades has been suspended.
Work began Monday and by Thursday crews had cleared about four miles of the highway working east to west.
It is uncertain when work will resume.
