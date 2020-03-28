When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of a half-marathon in Lake Stevens, Grace Visker wondered how she was going to meet her goal of running a half-marathon every month.
"I was bummed. I'm trying to run a half-marathon every month and that was my March run. I was wondering what I was going to do," she said.
So Visker hit on a solution: She held her own half-marathon, right down to the trophies.
The Conway-area resident invited a small number of fellow runners to take part.
She made commemorative T-shirts with her face on it and called the run the "First Annual (Ever?) Grace Visker Half-Marathon Fun Run."
"I created little trophies with stickers on them. I bought trophies at Party City and used a label maker," she said.
Visker said she is unlikely to do anything similar in the near future, in order to honor state calls for social distancing. But her half-marathon shows how local runners have had to seek creative solutions and workarounds for the pandemic.
Dean Taylor of Skagit Runners said the group canceled one of its signature races, the Tulip Run, which was to be the 35th running of the event.
It was difficult, he said, as hundreds of runners had signed up, and because the event helps fund the group's scholarships. But it had to be done for safety reasons.
"I kept looking at Italy. You look at Italy and it's like, 'Oh my God.' It just didn't feel right," he said. "Even the hardcore outdoor people have to suck it up. It's an eerie time."
Shawn VanTassel, who founded the West 20 Runners and Walkers, said the running group has suspended group runs, but hopes to use social media to bolster the community of runners and supportive local businesses it's spent a year building.
He said he hopes group members will run individually, then post their times, routes and challenges.
"Social media has given us an outlet," he said.
He's already got plans for when the crisis passes.
"When we get together, we're going to have a 'We Outran the Virus' contest," he said. "I want the prizes to be based on local businesses and use it to build up our community."
Liz Rankin, one of the runners in Visker's half-marathon, said she is glad she can keep in touch with fellow runners. But she said she misses seeing them on the trail, too.
"It's not only the running, it's the whole community," she said.
