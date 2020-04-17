Calls continue for the production of personal protection equipment for use by those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those calls are being answered by those with 3-D printers, such as Timmy Moser of Sedro-Woolley and Andrew Batz of Concrete.
Moser, a Sedro-Woolley High School graduate, works as a payloads design engineer for Boeing after graduating from Washington State University in 2018.
Batz is an eighth-grader at Cascade Middle School in Sedro-Woolley.
Fate brought the pair together — along with an affinity for 3-D printing — in an effort to help those in desperate need of PPE.
Moser has been ramping up production of both face shields and face mask buckles, though he ran into difficulty getting the necessary materials as demand grew. That’s when Batz stepped in and donated what he could.
“He’s quite a cool kid,” Moser said of Batz. “He’s learning all about 3-D printing. His stuff was a huge help. At that very moment, I had run out of materials. He came at the best time.”
The pair has been working on producing face shields and face mask buckles independently ever since.
“I had to do something to help all these people out there working during this time,” Moser said.
While the pandemic has meant that Moser has been working from home and taking an online course through the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Batz finds himself at home due to statewide school closures.
“I had planned on making a lacrosse stick head,” Batz said. “I switched, and started making face shields and face mask buckles. So far, I’ve made about 15 face shields and 10 or so buckles.”
Since starting his project, Moser has recruited his mother, Zita, a paraeducator, to lend a hand. Production runs throughout the day.
“3-D printers are quite cool,” Moser said. “You can make stuff in short supply.”
Face shields and face mask buckles are among those items.
“The buckles secure the masks to the person’s face without having it looped around the ear,” Moser said. “You can put it above a pony tail or below it on your neck. It’s a real simple design.”
It’s so simple that Moser can crank out about 118 a day, many more than when he first started.
“It took me 45 minutes to do one,” he said. “Now it takes 11 minutes, and I’ve made about 600 to 700. They are really a simple design.”
Moser plans to mail about 300 to Seattle Children’s Hospital and has already distributed them to Skagit Valley Hospital, Providence Regional Medical Center, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island as well as local clinics.
Moser said he uses an overhead projector transparency sheet for the shield itself. The shields then clip directly into the shield assembly.
“The face shields can be wiped down and reused,” he added.
Batz said the process isn’t hard once you have the G-code — a numerically controlled programming language made up of a series of commands — to input into the printer.
“Then it’s just a matter of hitting a button, and off it goes,” he said.
Each face shield takes about 1 1/2 hours to produce. Moser recently donated 19 to the Life Care Center of Skagit Valley in Sedro-Woolley.
“It’s been a fun project,” he said. “It’s neat to be able to do this and help people out.”
Those with 3-D printers who are looking to help out can contact Moser at mosertimmy@gmail.com.
