Marathon Petroleum donated 28,600 N95 masks Friday to Skagit County, bolstering the county's supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"They basically emptied their warehouse," said Hans Kahl, interim director of the county Department of Emergency Management.
The county is one of 45 organizations throughout the country to receive a donation of PPE from Marathon, according to a news release from the company. Overall, the company donated 500,000 pieces.
Marathon Petroleum operates an oil refinery in Anacortes.
Kahl said this donation adds four to five weeks to the county's supply of masks, potentially long enough to last through a peak in infections, which current estimates say could be in late April.
"This will allow us to feel ahead ... rather than feeling like we need to catch up," he said.
Emergency Management has already distributed some of these masks, which are going to hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities and first responders.
Kahl said the county has received donations from other companies, including Shell, Harbor Freight, Paccar and Home Depot, but the Marathon donation is significantly larger.
While this donation has helped meet the need for masks, he said the county needs to make sure providers have access to other items such face shields or hand sanitizer.
"We don't know what tomorrow looks like," he said.
