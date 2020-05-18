Like much else during the past two months, Memorial Day will be reshaped by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trumpets will not play, rifle salutes will not ring out, flags will not be folded and wreathes will not ceremoniously be placed Monday at cemeteries throughout Skagit County.
American Legion groups and cemetery managers who have for years organized Memorial Day events in Anacortes, La Conner, Mount Vernon, Sedro-Woolley and Conway have decided against gathering amid the pandemic.
“The Commissioners for Skagit Cemetery District No. 1, also known as Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, have regretfully canceled this year’s May 25th Memorial Day celebration due to social distancing regulations and concerns for public safety,” a news release from the La Conner cemetery states.
At one cemetery in Mount Vernon, at least part of the usual show will go on — and be shared online — in an effort to maintain the tradition of recognizing veterans and providing some peace for community members.
“Memorial Day is such an important holiday to remember our loved ones that have gone before us and our poor veterans that with their lives paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said Connie LeSourd of Kern Funeral Home and Mount Vernon Cemetery. “I just felt like we needed to do something. ... It’s so important to have this for our public even though they can’t be there.”
As has been a part of the Mount Vernon Cemetery celebration for years, there will be a speech and some songs. Area pastor the Rev. Ron Deegan will speak, and musicians Judy Pearson and Dave Cross will perform.
The funeral home will also line the cemetery driveway with large American flags and veterans’ graves with small flags — a widely practiced tradition.
LeSourd said while the public isn’t invited to the Memorial Day event and the three taking part are a fraction of the usual group, she hopes the event resonates with the community.
The Mount Vernon event has been held the past 25 years and has drawn as many as 150 participants, she said.
This year, while just a few will be on site, the shortened ceremony has the potential to reach even more people by way of the internet.
“Now potentially people all over the world can watch it; that’s the cool thing. We can actually have a broader audience,” said Skagit Media Marketing owner Rebecca Murray, who is recording the service.
Kern Funeral Home plans to share a video of the service on its website and Facebook page by 8 p.m. that day. Murray said she will be able to take the video from a safe distance.
“I’m setting up a couple different microphones and a couple of cameras just so I can get a nice, wide shot and more of a closer up of the pastor and performers,” she said. “I will be probably 12 or 15 feet away.”
At the Washington State University Mount Vernon Research Center, the Skagit County Masters Gardeners plan to again honor the 50 county residents who died in World War I.
But instead of a ceremony at the elm trees planted to remember those veterans, the Master Gardeners will hold a drive-by tribute.
As their cars pass the elm trees, the Master Gardeners will roll down their windows and gently toss flowers near the trees.
For those wanting to visit grave sites at Mount Vernon Cemetery and others in Skagit County, gates will be open, but social distancing is asked to be followed.
Event cancellations announced as of Monday:
— Mount Vernon: Hawthorne Funeral Home & Memorial Park will put up flags and be open, but will not host any events.
— Sedro-Woolley: No ceremony will be held at Union Cemetery, but the cemetery will be open.
— La Conner: Pleasant Ridge Cemetery will not host an event, but flags will be placed on the graves of veterans, and families are encouraged to visit.
— Anacortes: The American Legion Causland Post 13 ceremonies at Grandview and Fern Hill cemeteries are canceled.
— Conway: Mason-McConkey American Legion Post 147 of Conway has canceled its annual service at Fir-Conway Lutheran Cemetery.
