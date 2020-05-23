Though the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of most Memorial Day ceremonies, one cemetery plans to post a video of a small event being held to remember military veterans.
Kern Funeral Home plans to share a video of a service at Mount Vernon Cemetery on its website and Facebook page by 8 p.m. Monday.
Also Monday, at the Washington State University Mount Vernon Research Center, the Skagit County Master Gardeners plan to honor the 50 county residents who died in World War I.
The Master Gardeners will hold a drive-by tribute at the elm grove at the center along Memorial Highway west of Mount Vernon.
Other events were canceled because of the pandemic:
— Mount Vernon: Hawthorne Funeral Home & Memorial Park will put up flags and be open, but will not host any events.
— Sedro-Woolley: No ceremony will be held at Union Cemetery, but the cemetery will be open.
— La Conner: Pleasant Ridge Cemetery will not host an event, but flags will be placed on the graves of veterans, and families are encouraged to visit.
— Anacortes: The American Legion Causland Post 13 ceremonies at Grandview and Fern Hill cemeteries are canceled.
— Conway: Mason-McConkey American Legion Post 147 of Conway has canceled its annual service at Fir-Conway Lutheran Cemetery.
— Bow: Though flags will be placed throughout Bow Cemetery, there will be no public ceremony. Still, the public is invited to visit.
