Progress continues to be made in the effort to vaccinate Skagit County residents against COVID-19, with county Public Health staff aiming to reduce barriers encountered by vulnerable populations.
Polly Dubbel, communicable disease manager with Public Health, said with about 29% of the population getting at least their first dose of the vaccine, she’s happy with the progress that providers are making in protecting the community from the virus.
In addition to operating a vaccine clinic at the Skagit County Fairgrounds, Public Health has operated a number of mobile clinics, with the goal of targeting eligible groups who face barriers to vaccination, she said.
In the early days of vaccine delivery, Public Health took on the responsibility of taking doses to seniors in congregate living situations that aren’t licensed medical facilities, and thus were ineligible to participate in a federal pharmacy program, she said.
The challenge now is reaching the county’s many agricultural workers, she said. Public Health has worked with community partners to provide mobile vaccination clinics for food processing employees and farmworkers, including a clinic Saturday that vaccinated 200 people.
Agricultural workers are predominately Hispanic, a demographic that is disproportionately under-vaccinated. State data shows about 3% of the Hispanic population has started the vaccination process, despite making up about 13.5% of the overall population.
According to participants at mobile clinics, language and technology barriers affect the Hispanic population.
County staff are also preparing to occasionally open in the evening at the fairgrounds clinic, specifically to serve agricultural workers.
Public Heath staff are in talks with the Mount Vernon Fire Department to help bring the vaccine to those who are homebound, Dubbel said.
She said other vaccine providers in the county have been leading outreach to businesses that employ eligible groups, such as grocery store workers.
Each of these providers, Dubbel said, has been doing well in distributing the doses they’ve received.
However, even as the number of doses delivered is increasing, providers are still giving far fewer shots than they could if supply was not an issue. The fairgrounds clinic, for instance, is ready to administer as many as 4,500 doses per week.
“We look forward to being able to vaccinate a few thousand people more each week in Skagit County,” Dubbel said. “We and all our providers are ready for that.”
The county’s mobile clinics will hopefully be bolstered in coming weeks, when Dubbel said she expects an increase in supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
In conversations with state Department of Health staff, she said she understands more doses of the single-dose vaccine are on track to come to Skagit County in mid-April, if not sooner.
“The reality is it’s still more on a week-to-week basis,” Dubbel said.
Because the Johnson & Johnson vaccine doesn’t require a second dose, it’s ideal for use in mobile clinics, she said. Staff can vaccinate everyone and move on, rather than devoting time and resources to returning in several weeks to administer second doses.
“We don’t have a large mobile clinic team, and we can’t take resources away from the fairgrounds,” Dubbel said. “It decreases the amount of people you can reach if ... you have to circle back around.”
