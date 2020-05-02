ANACORTES — Opening day at the Anacortes Farmers Market was anything but typical.
The market, which ordinarily draws up to 3,000 daily visitors and includes 100 vendors, music and entertainment, was a subdued operation Saturday — likely the new normal for farmers markets during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the rainy Saturday, a majority of customers were picking up prepaid orders of local produce and goods, as part of a new online farmers market.
Over the course of five hours, an estimated 300 to 450 people showed up, some picking up orders for multiple people, said market manager Faye Litzinger.
Customers were given a two-hour window to pick up their orders to spread out crowds.
Standing six feet apart from others in line and wearing masks, Mike and Deb Bancroft waited to pick up their order of fresh pasta, bread, bacon, eggs, leeks and greens.
“We miss the markets so much,” Deb Bancroft said. “We’re very appreciative so many vendors will let us buy online.”
Once at the front of the line, they handed their order form to market staff, who retrieved their items from a staff-only staging area and assembled a to-go box.
While the online market helps reduce contact, that’s exactly what some are missing.
“It’s nice to look at people and talk to them,” Mike Bancroft said.
Litzinger said the plan is to add more on-site produce and food vendors in coming weeks, and allow vendors selling non-essential items to sell online.
The few on-site vendors indicated they were grateful to have the market open, though business is a fraction of what it normally is.
Arianna and Jimmy Carroll, owners of the Arbia Pizza food truck, said the cancellation of festivals and events has taken away a large part of their business. Reopening farmers markets will be helpful, Arianna Carroll said.
“It’s nice to have a routine of something normal,” she said.
At the booth next door, Yeng Vue, of Yeng’s Flowers in Snohomish County, had plenty of colorful bouquets to sell. She said without farmers markets, she would not have a way to do business.
“I was worried where to sell flowers,” she said. “These flowers took a long time to grow.”
Smoothie and juice bar Drink Your Veggies also had a booth. It was the first business it has had since temporarily closing its downtown Anacortes store.
As she washed her hands at a portable hand-washing station, owner Elizabeth Boyd said after six years of participating in farmers markets, Saturday’s market was anything but normal.
“We’re just going with the flow,” she said.
Farmers markets in Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley are set to open later this month.
