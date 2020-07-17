After a relatively quiet June and having no COVID-19 deaths since May 18, Skagit County has reported two deaths in about a week’s time.
One occurred Wednesday, July 8, and a second this Wednesday. That brings the death total to 17 since the pandemic arrived here March 10, according to county data.
There have been 206 new confirmed cases since the county was approved for Phase 2 on June 5. Of those, 136 were documented from July 1-16.
Nine new hospitalizations have been reported so far in July compared with five in the entirety of June. There have been 65 Skagit County patients hospitalized with the disease.
Seventeen new cases were reported Wednesday and 11 more Thursday, according to county data.
Howard Leibrand, county health officer, said residents continue to meet in large groups and engage in non-essential travel outside the county, and this is directly contributing to the rise of cases.
“If we want our kids to go back to school (in the fall), we’re going to have to do better than we are,” he said.
Skagit County remains in Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan, which allows for contact with five people outside your household per week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.