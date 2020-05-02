MOUNT VERNON — In an ongoing effort to meet the needs of its students during the statewide shutdown of schools because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mount Vernon High School is taking donations to build up a food pantry.
“We speak to families and students all the time and this was one thing that we heard was needed,” said Veronica Gonzalez, one of the school’s family-school migrant liaisons.
In mid-April, Principal Terri Wattawa sent out an email asking for donations.
Within the first four hours the pantry was operational, about 150 families from throughout the Mount Vernon School District utilized the pantry, Gonzalez said.
The pantry is open on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4 to 6:30 p.m.
“We wanted to be open a little bit later in the evening for those families that have to work,” Gonzalez said.
Some of the items the school is looking for are nonperishables such as rice, tortillas and cooking oil, as well as body, dish and laundry soaps, toothpaste and shampoo.
Donations can be dropped off between 8 and 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays on the north side of the New Main Building. Cash donations are also accepted either at the drop-off location, into an account at Banner Bank, or by calling Gonzalez at 360-474-7360.
The school hopes to keep the pantry open at least into June, and possibly into the summer, Gonzalez said.
