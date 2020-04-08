SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The National Guard is being deployed to help deliver food in Sedro-Woolley.
Eight members of the National Guard are set to arrive this week to assist the Helping Hands Food Bank package and distribute food, said Bronlea Mishler, spokesperson for the county's unified emergency response team.
Gov. Jay Inslee on March 31 announced that he would deploy the National Guard to assist community food banks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"They’re filling an important need and I ask that you welcome them in your communities as they process, package and distribute meals," he said on the social media platform Twitter.
The Helping Hands Food Bank made the request for assistance through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Mishler said. The request was received late Tuesday afternoon, and National Guard members will deploy to Sedro-Woolley within 72 hours, she said.
"They are here to help out the Helping Hands Food Bank and make sure they can support the community's need for food," she said.
Their mission, she said, is to support the food bank, not to act as law enforcement for Inslee's extended "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order.
The guardsmen will arrive in four vehicles, which may be unmarked rentals, she said.
They will remain in Sedro-Woolley until the end of April.
