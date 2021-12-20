Skagit County residents now have the opportunity to test for COVID-19 for free at home.
The Say Yes! COVID Test At-Home Testing Challenge provides access to free, self-administered rapid COVID-19 test kits.
Say Yes! COVID Test kits can be ordered online, and it's hoped their use will reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Tests require a quick swab inside each nostril, and results are available in about 10 minutes.
"Children, adolescents, and adults who are not yet fully vaccinated or at high risk need more accessible tools to inform their choices," Skagit County Public Health Director Jennifer Johnson said in a news release. "Free, rapid, self-administered testing will give community members one more way to help reduce the spread of COVID-19."
The Say Yes! COVID Test At-Home Testing Challenge is a cooperative effort by the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and community partners such as state and local health departments.
With Public Health shutting down its COVID-19 testing site at the Skagit County Fairgrounds at the end of January, this testing opportunity could be key.
"We really wanted to increase access to folks for testing services, especially since the fairgrounds were always seen as a gap filler for people who needed access to testing," county spokesperson Danica Sessions said.
"We wanted to be able to provide some type of service once the fairgrounds closed and this is it ... It's a completely free service for Skagit County residents. Public health doesn't put any money into it at all. It's free."
Sessions said she hopes this new program encourages residents to get at-home test kits and to use them, especially during the holiday season.
According to the county news release, those who are unvaccinated or have a high risk of exposure to COVID-19 are ideal candidates to use the at-home test kits. But anyone over the age of 2 is eligible.
The test kits will be offered for at least a month, or until all kits have been given out.
"It's important to state it is while supplies last," Sessions said. "It is not intended to be a forever type of program. But we are hoping when it does wrap up nationally due to supply that we will have some other options in place as well. So it's a bit of a placeholder for now."
Those who use the test kits, choose to share their test results and complete a survey can earn up to $35 in gift cards.
Researchers will use publicly available data to determine if local testing slowed the spread of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.