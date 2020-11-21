As a new shutdown hurts businesses and workers, much of the financial assistance that helped them earlier in the year has been depleted or is expiring at year's end.
Gov. Jay Inslee imposed the new statewide restrictions last week in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, banning indoor dining and requiring gyms, bowling alleys, theaters and museums to close. The restrictions are set to last through Dec. 14.
Antonio Pina, owner of Frida’s Gourmet Mexican Cuisine in Anacortes, said he is looking into everything he can do to stay afloat, but as with the last shutdown, he worries he won't make enough on takeout orders to pay the bills.
He said he hopes he will be able to utilize his outdoor dining space, but doubts it will be as successful in the winter as it was in the summer. He anticipates reducing staff.
"I’m going to wash the dishes, cook, and do whatever I can," he said.
On Friday, Inslee announced $70 million in grants and $30 million in loans for small businesses hurt by the new restrictions. The package also includes $20 million in rental assistance to help both tenants and landlords, and $15 million in utility payment assistance for low-income families.
Applications for small-business grants should be available this week through the state Department of Commerce, the Associated Press reported on Friday.
The Washington Hospitality Association and a group of Democratic legislators sent letters to Inslee last week urging him to allow restaurants to reopen at reduced capacity, arguing that restaurants aren't a significant source of the spread of COVID-19 and that new closures would harm businesses and employees.
"If we have to keep our doors closed, we need relief in an amount that reflects the magnitude on the order our operators are made to bear," Anthony Anton, the association's CEO, said in a statement on Friday.
Inslee stood by his actions to curb the spread of the virus, and called on Congress in a Thursday letter to immediately resume negotiations on a new COVID-19 relief package.
"This is a great and growing concern because we are nearing a cliff of support from the federal government for Washingtonians," Inslee said at a Friday news conference.
Unemployment benefits
As new layoffs begin, more unemployment aid is needed, said John Sternlicht, CEO of the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County (EDASC).
"The extra $600 (a week in benefits) made a huge difference in the lives of the people who received that money, and it circulated directly back into the economy," he said.
The CARES Act, the federal COVID-19 relief package passed by Congress in March, provided an extra $600 a week on top of regular state unemployment benefits, but those payments ended in July.
Two other federally funded unemployment aid programs are set to end Dec. 26.
The first is the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which extended benefits to gig workers, freelancers, part-time workers, parents who lost child care due to COVID-19, people sick or caring for someone with COVID-19, and others previously ineligible for regular benefits.
The other, the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, provided an additional 13 weeks of benefits.
An estimated 12 million people are set to lose benefits when the two programs expire, according to news reports published this week.
Following the shutdown last spring, the unemployment rate in Skagit County spiked to 19%, the third highest in the state.
The rate has fallen steadily and was 8.2% in September, according to the most recent data available from the state Economic Security Department (ESD). Twelve months ago, the unemployment rate in Skagit County was 4.6%.
In a Nov. 15 statement, ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine said the department is ready to assist workers affected by the new shutdown.
"We have updated our information, increased our staff, clarified claimant questions and upgraded our technology to handle this demand," she said.
Small-business aid
The demand for small-business aid soared in the spring. In less than two weeks, $350 billion in the Payment Protection Program (PPP), funded by the CARES Act, was gone.
The program offered forgivable loans to businesses to cover up to 10 weeks of payroll and other expenses.
According to federal data, 1,800 businesses and nonprofits in Skagit County received PPP loans.
A PPP loan helped Mount Vernon's Lincoln Theatre keep its box office open and staff its Popcorn Pop-up movie rental, even while the theater remained closed, said Roger Gietzen, the theater's executive director.
"It helped tremendously," he said. "We used 100% of the funds for payroll."
The Lincoln was able to briefly open for movies at 25% capacity in October, but closed again due to rising cases. Gietzen said the theater does not expect to open for live performances until fall 2021, when a vaccine becomes available.
If the theater does not receive a second PPP loan by year's end, it may have to shut down entirely, Gietzen said.
"If there was hope even by Jan. 20 that (Congress) could get something passed, we might be able to hang on until then," he said.
The theater has launched an online store for movie rentals and concessions, and is offering curbside pickup.
The CARES Act has also funded relief grants for small businesses and nonprofits, helping them pay for rent, utilities, safety improvements and technology upgrades, as they adapted to operating during the pandemic.
In partnership with local and state governments, EDASC distributed $2 million in grants this year to 257 small businesses and nonprofits in Skagit County, according to EDASC.
Sternlicht said the longer businesses are shut down, the more difficult it will be for them to recover. While businesses await new aid, the public can help by wearing masks and avoiding gatherings, he said.
"The bottom line is the more aggressively we address this surge, the faster we’ll start reducing infection rates, and the faster we’ll be able to get back to business," he said.
