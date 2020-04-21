MOUNT VERNON — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County and the Children of the Valley after-school program have teamed up this week to provide child care to essential workers who may be struggling to find it.
“It’s a big need that we found,” said Children of the Valley Executive Director Flora Lucatero.
When Gov. Jay Inslee ordered the statewide closure of schools on March 13, he also ordered school districts to provide child care to children of essential workers — namely first responders and those in health care.
After talking with many of those who use its after-school program, Children of the Valley found many other essential workers, such as grocery store employees and agricultural workers, were left out.
“A lot of our community works in agriculture,” Lucatero said.
It was a need the Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County was also trying to address, said Executive Director Ron McHenry.
“The partnership is a win-win for our entire community,” McHenry said.
As a smaller organization, Children of the Valley didn’t have the staff to open a full-day child care program, McHenry said.
Especially not one that suited the early and late hours of its community, Lucatero said.
By partnering, the two organizations were able to fill a need, and help keep people employed, she said.
The 32 spots available have already been filled, and a waiting list has been created, Lucatero said.
Any child whose parents are essential workers are eligible, she said. Cost is based on family income.
