SEDRO-WOOLEY — The options to get outdoors continue to shrink in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The North Cascades National Park, Ross Lake National Recreation Area and Lake Chelan National Recreation Area are closed to all visitors until further notice.
“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our No. 1 priority,” the North Cascades National Park Service Complex said in a news release. “The National Park Service is working service-wide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Highway 20, also known as the North Cascades Highway, which runs through the park, will remain open to just west of the town of Newhalem.
The closure point on the east side will remain at milepost 177 (Early Winters Campground).
All owners/operators of facilities where primary access is gained through National Park Service lands are permitted access through closed areas as necessary to maintain and/or occupy their facilities.
For updates, go to www.nps.gov/noca and on Facebook: @NorthCascadesNationalPark.
Updates about National Park Service operations can be found at www.nps.gov/coronavirus.
