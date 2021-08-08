Skagit County Public Health reported 114 new cases of COVID-19 for the seven-day period running Aug. 1 through Aug. 7.
That number is the highest it's been for a seven-day, Sunday-through-Saturday period since April 25 through May 1 when 147 new cases were reported.
The 114 new cases included 47 reported on Aug. 6 alone.
The latest seven-day period included no new deaths but 13 new hospitalizations.
