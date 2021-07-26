Skagit County Public Health reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 for the seven-day period running July 18 through July 24.
That number is the highest it's been since 97 new cases were recorded in back-to-back seven-day Sunday-through-Saturday periods in mid-May.
The 79 new cases broke of streak of five consecutive weeks in which the number was 31 or less.
The past seven-day Sunday-through-Saturday period also brought one more death (now a total of 79) and four new hospitalizations (now a total of 366).
