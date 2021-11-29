Skagit County Public Health reported only 206 new cases of COVID-19 for the seven-day period running Nov. 21 to Nov. 27, though the week included only three reporting days instead of five because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
The county typically reports new COVD-19 cases Monday through Friday, but did not report numbers last week on Thursday or Friday.
The 206 new cases is the fewest for a Sunday-through-Saturday week since 114 were reported for the week of Aug. 1-7.
Overall, the number of new cases has dropped for four consecutive weeks, and this most recent week ends of streak of 15 consecutive weeks with 300 or more cases.
The most recent 206 new cases include both positive PCR tests and positive antigen tests. Prior to Aug. 11, Public Health reported only positive PCR tests among its COVID-19 totals.
Among the new cases reported, 146 were from positive PCR tests and 60 from positive antigen tests.
The seven-day Sunday-through-Saturday period running Nov. 21 to Nov. 27 included one new COVID-19 death and 14 new hospitalizations.
Through Nov. 27, the county has had 127 COVID-19 deaths and 724 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic.
