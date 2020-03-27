SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Operations at PeaceHealth United General Medical Center have been adjusted substantially to make way for a spike in COVID-19 cases.
“Epidemiologists tell us it’s coming, so I think we have to prepare,” hospital Chief Administrative Officer Chris Johnston said.
The Associated Press reported Thursday that the total number of cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. is now doubling every three days. That means empty intensive care unit (ICU) beds, needed by an estimated 5% of the sick, will rapidly fill.
Through 3 p.m. Friday, there had been 91 confirmed cases among Skagit County residents. Eight required hospitalization and one died.
PeaceHealth United General — the easternmost hospital in Skagit County — has three ICU beds and an agreement in place to get help from sister hospital PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham, which has 24.
“We look to them to escalate high levels of care for us,” Johnston said.
Also, because it is part of the PeaceHealth network, United General is not facing the financial worries of other hospitals in Skagit County — worries caused by the pandemic.
“We are financially stable. We feel like we can weather this storm,” Johnston said. “We don’t know what the long-term implications are going to be, but our focus is on taking care of our community and our patients right now.”
As of Friday morning, Johnson said PeaceHealth United General had tested 27 patients for COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Three of those patients tested positive.
The hospital has been preparing since late 2019 for those numbers to grow.
In recent months, elective procedures and medical studies have been canceled or postponed, conservation measures for personal protective equipment (PPE) have been put in place, sections of the hospital have been repurposed and temperature screenings have been enacted at entrances.
“We are also actively planning and preparing for surge activity, when that wave of patients that is predicted comes ... so we can separate our COVID patients from our non-COVID patients,” Johnston said.
That has included setting up tents in the emergency department parking lot for triage, and making what’s usually the hospital’s day surgery area a COVID-19 care unit.
“We’re ramping up,” Johnston said.
Because a limited number of test kits are available, only those who fall into high-risk categories, or who have a high potential for spreading COVID-19 to others, are being tested.
PeaceHealth recommends telemedicine for anyone at particular risk of COVID-19 — a respiratory illness that presents mild fever and cough in many, but can lead to pneumonia and death — as well as for any appointment that doesn’t require being physically examined, such as checkups or prescription refills.
“You can’t emphasize the importance enough of staying home and limiting your contact,” Johnston said.
In response to the national shortage for personal protective equipment, PeaceHealth United General has moved to reusable materials including washable gowns and goggles. It is also conserving single-use items.
“We started conserving our PPE supplies weeks ago, but we’re now being even more stringent,” Johnston said. “We had to take all our masks that we had in our public areas and put them under lock and key because people were just grabbing them — even whole boxes.”
While the spreading coronavirus has prompted some to hoard items such as masks and toilet paper, it has inspired others to donate high-demand items.
Johnston said the hospital has received donations that include the handmade masks now offered in the hospital’s public areas.
