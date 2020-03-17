Chamber puts together business resource web page
The Anacortes Chamber of Commerce has put together a business resource page on our website, which we will continue to update.
Additionally, we are working with restaurants to help compile a list of where you should get to go orders - try to do this daily!! and when you do, post a picture to social media, with #BouyAnacortes.
Thanks friends - we can do this together!
Enjoy the Day,
Stephanie Hamilton, IOM, President & CEO
Anacortes Chamber of Commerce
