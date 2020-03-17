Chamber puts together business resource web page

The Anacortes Chamber of Commerce has put together a business resource page on our website, which we will continue to update.

Additionally, we are working with restaurants to help compile a list of where you should get to go orders - try to do this daily!! and when you do, post a picture to social media, with #BouyAnacortes.

Thanks friends - we can do this together!

 Enjoy the Day,

Stephanie Hamilton, IOM, President & CEO

Anacortes Chamber of Commerce

