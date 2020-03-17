Gov. Jay Inslee signed a package of five COVID-19 related bills into law today to boost the statewide response to the recent outbreak.
Following the first COVID-19-related death in our state in late February, Inslee declared a state of emergency in response. The emergency proclamation directed state agencies to use all resources necessary to prepare for and respond to the outbreak. These bills secure additional funding for the state’s effort to mitigate the virus’ spread.
“I’d like to thank all Washingtonians for stepping up in the fight against this virus,” Inslee said. “People are making tremendous sacrifices to slow the spread. These bills will help ensure that our state has resources to help. I thank the Legislature for their unanimous, bipartisan support to provide necessary funding.”
Inslee signed the bills in Olympia with media and the public watching via streaming video and telephone to practice social distancing measures.
For a breakdown of each bill, and more on other emergency proclamations the governor detailed to the media following today's bill signings, read our post on Medium.
For more information about state resources available to the public in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, visit the governor's coronavirus resource page.
