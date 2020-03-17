A message from the Executive Director:
I certainly hope all of you are safe and well. After much consideration and discussion with our Board President, I have concluded that our shelter will be closed to the public for the remainder of March. We have a plan for the safety of our staff and all involved, in line with the statement recently made by Governor Inslee, in which he greatly restricted public gathering places. We feel this move is necessary to exercise safety for our staff, volunteers, and the general public.
We have also canceled all events and postponed volunteer gatherings, orientations and trainings. We currently have a disinfecting protocol and use a hydrogen-based cleaner that kills 99% of germs. We will use this time wisely to maintain disinfecting and cleaning procedures throughout the shelter, amidst the COVID19 Crisis. Staff will still be onsite to continue to care for the animals in our care as usual.
Should we need to address something with the public, it will be by appointment. We ask that any feral cat trappings cease till further notice.
Incoming strays and surrenders will be handled by appointment as well, call first to begin the process. Phones will be answered from 8 am to 1 pm.
We have a small number of animals onsite on our website and should you show interest, you can fill out an adoption application online and a staff member will get back to you within 48 hours. All lost reports should be entered online, should any questions or concerns arise, please email me at info@skagithumane.org
Because of the small number of animals onsite, there is no need for foster homes, but if you are interested in fostering I suggest you email Janine at info@skagithumane.org as we always are recruiting Foster Parents for the Spring and Summer need.
Animal Control needs will remain the same as staff will address as that need arises.
Animal Control has internal communication access, please continue as planned
Should anyone be experiencing an emergency please call your 911.
Thank you, everyone, for your patience and understanding. This, too, shall pass. Stay tuned for more details, including information regarding when we will open once more to the public. Most importantly, stay safe and healthy!
Questions please let me know,
Janine Ceja
Executive Director
Humane Society of Skagit Valley
