We are in a crisis that seems different than anything most of us have faced. The virus attacking us is obviously a threat to our health. The measures necessary to curb it have also immediately impacted the finances of our businesses and will soon endanger the viability of some of them. I’d like to say that we will be through this significant challenge soon and get on with business as usual. But I can’t do that. The fact is that we don’t know how long it will be until we’re back to a new normal. However, I do know that we will get through it. History tells us that if we work together and support each other we can get through just about anything.
The Chamber stands ready to help you in any way that we are able. We know that we can’t do as much for each of you as we would like, but we will try. Our main priority is to provide you with accurate information that you need to navigate this crisis. Toward that end we have posted a list of resources on our website and will keep it updated. We will also publish content from you that will help the business community. It could include things like videos of how to do business in this new reality. Additionally, we are creating a moderated Facebook group so we can support each other, share ideas, and vent when we need to. Finally, the Chamber staff will be reaching out to every member to check in with you. We need to know what you are thinking and experiencing in order to figure out how best to help you.
We have cancelled or postponed all meetings and events. And in order to limit our exposure, the Chamber staff will be working offsite. Our office will be closed but we are fully open for business. To speak with us, please call 360 428-8547 and follow the prompts to be connected with the person you want. You may also contact us by email:
President & CEO – Andy Mayer
