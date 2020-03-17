Mount Vernon City Library is Open for “To Go” Services
Starting Tuesday, March 17, Mount Vernon City Library is moving to a “to go” services model, and will continue with this level of operation until the Health Department’s recommendations change.
Patrons wishing to place a “to go” order can do the following:
1. Place an order for library materials by using the hold button in the library’s online catalog or by calling (360) 336-6209.
2. The library will call or email you when your holds are ready. Due to the volume of requests, the library is requesting that you do not come to pick up your items until you are notified they are ready.
3. Please send only one family member to pick up holds.
4. In order to minimize staff exposure, you will be asked to use a self-check machine. Library staff will be available for assistance.
5. Holds will be available only during our regular business hours. The library is currently open Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Please check the library’s website for any update to hours.
6. When you arrive at the Library to pick up your hold, you may be asked to wait outside until another patron leaves. Limited building access allows the library to maintain current social distancing guidelines and clean in between patrons.
During the next six weeks, no overdue fees will accrue on materials. The library is encouraging patrons if they are well and able to return their items to our outdoor book drops when they arefinished with them. Indoor book drops are unavailable.
Mount Vernon City Library is also offering “personal shopping” services for items. Patrons wishing to check out materials, but are unsure of the exact items they want can call the library at (360) 336-6209. You will be asked a couple of questions related to your material/reading preferences, and library staff will select and put holds on up to 10 items for you. You will be notified when your items are ready for pick up.
Be sure to check out the Library’s many online books and media and other resources, including e-books and e-audiobooks, streaming TV, movie and music services, and online classes.
Isaac Huffman, Mount Vernon City Library Director says, “We believe one of the great benefits of the Library is its support of a community. With canceled programs and limited access to the public spaces, a community gets harder to find. In the next few days, check back with the Library because we will begin standing some new virtual communities, programs and gatherings for those who are isolated a home, caring for children, or just need some human contact.
We know these changes will impact our patrons. We will work hard to keep communicating with you about changes and get your pressing questions answered. Please share questions or concerns with Library staff, either by phone, (360) 336-6209 or via the Library’s email, mvlibrary@mountvernonwa.gov.”
