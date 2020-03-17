BURLINGTON -- Schmooze Fair, Northwest Washington's premier business-to-business tradeshow, has been rescheduled to June 16 to support efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The event will be held during the same hours (4 to 7 p.m.) and at the same venue (Van Zyverden's Bulb Warehouse in Burlington). It was originally planned for April 23.
Because the personal and business health of our community is our highest priority during this unprecedented time, EDASC staff and those involved in planning Schmooze Fair felt it best to make this decision as soon as possible.
The postponement will ensure a healthier and more well attended event, highlighting why Skagit County is an amazing place to live, work and do business.
We will continue accepting exhibit and sponsorship applications, as well as selling individual tickets. Click here to learn about sponsoring or exhibiting and about the other new engaging changes at Schmooze Fair. To buy tickets ($15), visit the event page.
-- Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County
